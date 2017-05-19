Judicial reform must become key task of authorities – MHP owner Kosiuk

The founder and majority shareholder of Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) Yuriy Kosiuk has said that the judicial reform in Ukraine must be the key task of power.

"I think that one thing should be approved that would change a lot and the country in general: to create the right judicial system, honest system that the public would trust. This is the largest reform that should be carried out," he said at Free Market Road Show in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that Ukraine is a comfortable country for doing business, but there is bad management at the level of public agencies that should be changed, as well as corruption that hinders the development of the economy.

Kosiuk believes that Ukrainian society is inert and it is ready to critical changes and reforms.

"Reforms are being conducted in the way that depends on the readiness of society. People in central Ukraine again sell their votes and select heads of communities taking money," he said.

He said that the land reform today is not among key legislative changes.

"The land reform is number 25 in the list of top priorities and number 24 in my personal list. I am liberal, but if today society is not ready for the launch of the market, any model to launch the market that society is ready to could be used. The land reform has been conducted. People have ownership certificates," Kosiuk said.

Myronivsky Hliboproduct is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of grains, sunflower oil, and meat.