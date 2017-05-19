Facts

10:27 19.05.2017

Lithuania will never recognize Crimea's annexation by Russia, condemns Moscow's actions in Donbas

Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis has assured Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak of Lithuania's further support of the European choice of the Ukrainian people and condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine's east.

"We will continue to support the Ukrainian people in their European choice and ensure the democratic processes that are currently taking place in your society. Lithuania will never recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia, and also condemns the actions of the Russian Federation in the east of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry's press service quoted Pranckietis on Thursday evening.

The Ukrainian defense minister during the meeting spoke about the latest developments in the country's east and presented the evidence of the presence of Russian troops in Donbas.

