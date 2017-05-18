Facts

15:23 18.05.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 15.30 on Thursday, titled 'Threat, Challenge or Provocation," about 'Ukrainian Product' 1C

On Thursday, May 18 at 15.30 at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency there will be a press conference about the "Ukrainian Product" 1C, titled 'Threat, Challenge or Provocation?" The organizer is Skyline Soft. Participants will include Vadym Mazur, Director of Skyline Soft (partners of 1C), franchisers and representatives in independent accountants and auditors, the community of IT directors, as well as independent experts (8/5a Reitarska Street). Additional information can be obtained by telephone (044) 422 5546 or by email: pr@1c.ua

