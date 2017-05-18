Facts

13:53 18.05.2017

Ukrainians injured in road accident in Turkey taken to hospital

The Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that citizens of Ukraine suffered in a road accident in Turkey; they were sent to a hospital.

"A road accident in Turkey. The injured Ukrainians were taken to the hospital. The embassy, an insurance company and a tour operator are providing assistance," the ministry said on Twitter.

At the same time, the number of victims is not indicated.

Local media earlier reported that a mini-bus overturned on the road between Mugla and Denizli. It rammed through the roadside fence and slid into the right-side curb for reasons which are so far unclear. The bus was carrying tourists from the Bodrum resort town to Pamukkale.

As a result of the road accident, no less than 17 people were injured.

The Turkish media at first said that there were Russians on the bus. Later press attache of the Russian embassy to Turkey Irina Kasimova told Interfax there were no Russian citizens amongst the casualties of a tourist bus accident in the Turkish province of Mugla, but Ukrainian citizens were on the bus.

