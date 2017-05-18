Facts

11:13 18.05.2017

U.S. military studies Ukrainian ATO experience – U.S. Army General

Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Europe Major General Timothy McGuire has said that the U.S. military is studying the experience of Ukrainian servicemen obtained in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, during a meeting on May 17 with Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak at the training center of the 7th Army Training Command of the U.S. Army Europe, McGuire said that the command and staff appreciate the opportunity to study the experience of Ukrainian servicemen, received in the ATO area. Keeping this in mind, we are making certain changes in the tactics of our drills and training, he said.

The American general also said that the level of training, including that of the Ukrainian military, has significantly grown.

According to Poltorak, familiarization with the work at the center's training area, the arrangement of accommodation for the military will allow to take into account "certain elements in the construction of new towns for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, both at permanent deployment sites and at landfills."

