ATO HQ reports 52 shelling attacks on ATO positions, 5 Ukrainian servicemen wounded in past 24 hours

Over the past day the militants have carried out 52 shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) area, as a result of which five Ukrainian servicemen have been injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

In the Mariupol sector the militants carried out 21 shelling. The main fire activity of the enemy was concentrated in the areas of such populated localities as Shyrokyne, Pavlopil, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka. In addition, the militants fired on Vodiane, Hnutove, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, Novotroyitske and Chermalyk. The militants fired on Pavlopil using 120 mm mortar shells banned by the Minsk agreements.

"Avdiyivka in the Donetsk sector remains in a difficult situation. Its suburbs and some of our positions farther in the south were fired on with 120-mm mortar shells and tank armament banned by the Minsk agreements. While in this area, as well as in the area of Kodema, the enemy used 122 mm artillery systems," a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the ATO headquarters press centre, says.

Some 13 attacks were recorded in the Luhansk sector. The militants fired upon the positions of the ATO in the vicinity of Krymske from mortars of 120 mm and 82 mm caliber, near Novo-Oleksandrivka - from mortars of 82 mm caliber, near Novozvanovka - from grenade launchers and machine guns, grenade launchers were used near Troyitske and Lobacheve.