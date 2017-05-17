Facts

17:29 17.05.2017

EU believes relations between EU, Ukraine will improve after introduction of visa-free regime- Tajani

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani believes that after the signing of the agreement on the visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union, the relations between the two countries will simplify.

The new rules are a good signal for Ukraine, and both the EU and Ukraine should work together for the sake of peace and stability, Tajani said after signing the legislation on visa-free regime for Ukrainians in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The EP president said they realize the situation is difficult and the parties need to work hard. After this important decision, the relations between Ukraine and the European Union will simplify, he said.

He also stressed that the European Union will support Ukraine on the path of European integration, but also said he counts on active actions on its part.

The president of the European Parliament also noted that the EU would like to find the best solution for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

