Facts

14:52 17.05.2017

Failure to comply with presidential decree banning Russian social networks, websites in Ukraine entails fine imposition

The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the field of communications and information, warns Internet providers of administrative responsibility and imposition of a fine for failure to comply with the president's decree banning a number of Russian social networks and web services in Ukraine in the form of a fine of up to two hundreds of tax-free minimum incomes.

"We draw attention of operators, telecommunication providers providing Internet access services, that Article 145 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine establishes that violation of conditions and rules regulating activities in the sphere of telecommunications and the use of radio frequency resources of Ukraine, provided for by licenses, permits entails imposition of a fine on officials of enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership in the amount ranging from a hundred to two hundreds of tax-free minimum incomes of citizens," it said on its website on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Commission said that the same actions which are repeatedly committed within a year after the imposition of an administrative penalty for violations provided for in the first part of the article referred, entail the imposition of a fine on officials of enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership in the amount of two hundreds to three hundreds tax-free minimum incomes of citizens.

In addition, according to Article 148-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the violation of the procedure and conditions for the provision of communication services in public networks entails imposition of a fine on officials in the amount ranging from fifty to one hundred tax-free minimum incomes.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

