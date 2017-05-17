Parubiy leaving for Warsaw to attend summit opening of parliamentary heads of Central and Eastern Europe

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy will take part in the opening of the Summit of the Heads of Parliaments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe in Poland on Wednesday.

Parubiy will pay a working visit to Warsaw after lunch, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday.

"Within the framework of a short one-day visit, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold meetings with Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Marek Kuchcinsky, Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Stanislaw Karczewski and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda," the press service said.