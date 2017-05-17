Facts

14:29 17.05.2017

Parubiy leaving for Warsaw to attend summit opening of parliamentary heads of Central and Eastern Europe

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy will take part in the opening of the Summit of the Heads of Parliaments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe in Poland on Wednesday.

Parubiy will pay a working visit to Warsaw after lunch, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reported on Wednesday.

"Within the framework of a short one-day visit, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold meetings with Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Marek Kuchcinsky, Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Stanislaw Karczewski and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda," the press service said.

IMPORTANT

Failure to comply with presidential decree banning Russian social networks, websites in Ukraine entails fine imposition

Ukraine's Cabinet approves agreement with Turkey on ID card travel

Sanctions against Russian IT services concern individuals, companies, not software - NSDC

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine, Czech Republic on scientific and technological cooperation

Rivne's "amber mafia" case goes to Kyiv's Pechersky District Court

LATEST

HRW calls ban of Russian social networks, Internet websites in Ukraine 'a terrible blow' on speech freedoms

Rada ratifies agreement on economic cooperation signed by Ukrainian, Croatian governments

Ukrsadprom predicts possible loss of 50-60% of fruit, berries harvest over frosts

Donbas militants shell residential quarter in Avdiyivka on Wed morning, no casualties reported

Poltorak announces measures for returning uncontrolled areas of Donbas and Crimea under Ukraine's jurisdiction

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
ADVERTISING