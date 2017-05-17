HRW calls ban of Russian social networks, Internet websites in Ukraine 'a terrible blow' on speech freedoms

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to revoke a ban on Russian social media platforms and news outlets, as it infringes the right to freedom of expression and information in Ukraine and called for repealing the ban for VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, RBC and Yandex.

"By this sole step, Petro Poroshenko inflicted a terrible blow to freedom of speech in Ukraine. This is an unpardonable violation of the right of Ukrainians to receive information of their choice. The EU and other international partners of Ukraine should immediately urge Ukraine to abolish it," Tanya Cooper, Ukraine's researcher at Human Rights Watch, said, the organization's website reads.

As of April 2017, 78% of all internet users in Ukraine, or around 20 million, had a VK account, Cooper said.

"This is yet another example of the ease with which President Poroshenko unjustifiably tries to control public discourse in Ukraine. Poroshenko may try to justify this latest step, but it is a cynical, politically expedient attack on the right to information affecting millions of Ukrainians, and their personal and professional lives," said Tanya Cooper.

"Poroshenko should immediately reverse the ban, which affects such internet platforms as VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, RBC, and Yandex, and take steps to protect freedom of expression and information in Ukraine," HRW said in a statement on May 16.