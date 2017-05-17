Rada ratifies agreement on economic cooperation signed by Ukrainian, Croatian governments

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on economic cooperation signed by the Ukrainian and Croatian governments in Kyiv on March 27, 2013.

A total of 231 lawmakers backed the bill on ratification of the agreement on economic cooperation signed by the Ukrainian and Croatian governments (No. 0138) on Wednesday.

The agreement is intended to help developing partnership mutually beneficial relations between Ukraine and Croatia in the economic sphere, in particular, ship building, engineering, energy and electrical engineering industries, infrastructure, agriculture and food industry.

The document envisages the creation of a joint commission for economic cooperation that would discuss development of bilateral economic relations, determine new opportunities for the further development of future economic cooperation and draw up proposals to improve the conditions for economic cooperation between the companies of the two states.

Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska said that in 2016 Ukrainian exports to Croatia totaled over $40 million. It almost doubled compared to 2015.