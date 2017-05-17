Ukrsadprom predicts possible loss of 50-60% of fruit, berries harvest over frosts

The loss of fruit, berries and nuts harvest over frosts at the end of April and early May tentatively could be around 1-1.2 million tonnes or 50-60% of the average level in the past years.

"This year the critical situation with fruit berries and nuts harvest is predicted. Total loss could be 1-1.2 tonnes or 50-60% of the average volume in the past years of 2 million tonnes," Chairman of the Ukrsadprom Association Dmytro Kroshka said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the final conclusions could be made in two or three weeks when fruit and berry buds are formed.

According to the association, early blossoming trees suffered most of all. In central and southern regions the berry harvest loss is up to 90%, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered most of all.

The loss for stone fruit crops in Ukraine is around 80%.

"The loss of pomaceous fruit, apples and pears reach 40%, and in some places in Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions the crops were fully damaged.

Nut crops suffered most of all in western and central regions. The loss is around 20%, and in southern regions – around 10%.