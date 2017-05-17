Facts

12:29 17.05.2017

Donbas militants shell residential quarter in Avdiyivka on Wed morning, no casualties reported

Illegal armed formations in occupied Donbas have again shelled a residential quarter in the southern outskirts of the Ukrainian-controlled town of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region, the press center of the Ukrainian Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) headquarters reported.

The attack was reported at about 07:00 local time on Wednesday, May 17, the ATO HQ wrote on Facebook on the same day.

"Three private houses at Sportyvna Street have been damaged. There have been no casualties among local residents," it reported.

According to preliminary reports, the militants used 82mm mortars.

The ATO HQ press service reported on Tuesday evening about an enemy attack on Avdiyivka when proscribed 120mm mortars and a tank were engaged.

