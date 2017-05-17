Facts

11:20 17.05.2017

Poltorak announces measures for returning uncontrolled areas of Donbas and Crimea under Ukraine's jurisdiction

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said Kyiv has no plans to return control over occupied areas in Donbas and Crimea, using military means.

"We have no plans to do this militarily. But every Ukrainian citizen will defend each centimeter of their land if Russia resorts to open aggression," Poltorak told the Berlin-based Deutsche Welle news agency during an interview.

He said ceasefire violations are Russia's fault because Russians supply military equipment to militant groups in eastern Ukraine.

"We recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as Ukrainian territory," Poltorak said, announcing a number of important measures to be taken by the Ukrainian government and the president to return uncontrolled areas in the country's east and annexed Crimea under Ukraine's jurisdiction.

However, he did not mention the measures, Deutsche Welle said.

