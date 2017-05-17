Facts

10:58 17.05.2017

Yanukovych defense on May 18 to ask Kyiv court to help organize video conference with ex-president

Lawyers for disgraced ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych will ask Kyiv's Obolonsky district court on May 18 for a preparatory hearing on the state treason case to explain procedural issues involving the possible appearance of Yanukovych in a video conference.

An attorney from the Aver Lex law firm told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the Obolonsky district court had not determined the jurisdiction of the location in the Russian Federation where Yanukovych would testify via video link.

Yanukovych's lawyers want to know what norms of the Criminal Procedural Code of Ukraine will apply.

"It's not clear how and with the assistance of what technical means procedures involving Yanukovych will take place during the video conference and how information security will be provided," the ex-president's lawyers said.

They are also asking the court whether Yanukovych's lawyers should be present when he testifies during the video conference.

Interfax-Ukraine
