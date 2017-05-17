President's Internet site undergoes organized attack

The presidential administration has announced a DDOS attack on the site of the Ukrainian president after the publication of a decree on the implementation of the NSDC's decision about blocking a number of Russian websites.

"Starting from 15:15 of May 16 we could see the Russian reaction to the president's decree, where access to Russian social networks had been banned. The president's website undergoes an organized attack - we see a simulation of transitions and DDOS attacks from Yandex and VK resources, which creates artificial traffic to download and break down the servers of the presidential administration, a commentary of the Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmytro Shymkiv says, published on the Facebook page of the presidential administration.

According to information, IT specialists of the presidential administration are keeping the situation under control, say there is no threat to the Internet resource.

As reported, Ukraine included Moscow-based LLC Mail.ru Group, St. Petersburg-based LLC VKontakte, Kyiv-based LLC VKontakte and Kyiv-based Mail.ru Ukraine in a list of companies to receive special economic sanctions.