Govt to approve Ukraine's digital development plan for 2017 introducing 'digital ambassadors'

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers intends to approve Ukraine's digital development plan for 2017 introducing the 'digital ambassador' institute in key directions of exports markets.

This is outlined in the presentation of the draft digital development plan for 2017 posted by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The 'digital ambassador' institute will be introduced jointly with representatives of IT industry by the end of 2017.

The draft also says that the government wants to draw up proposals to improve taxation of the IT sphere by the end of the third quarter and relax foreign economic operations for it, stimulate growth of the sphere, attract human capital assets, facilitate cashless payments and harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European one in the area.

According to the presentation, it is planned to shape proposals to apply the 'digital working place' concept in the public sector and help the private sector to switch to new forms of organization and functioning the working space of employees, unify public governance, standardize typical administration processes, their outsourcing and automation.

In Q3 2017 it is planned to ensure planning of expenses of the national budget to make digital developments steps and assess the potential and prospects for development of the key industrial sectors. Using the results of the study the government would draw up sectoral digital development strategies.

The draft plan also envisages the start of implementing the 'default digital' principle for drawing up new bills and amending the existing laws and implementing functions by public authorities and local self-government agencies.

It is planned to draft and introduce universal digital services for citizens in education, science, healthcare, civil security, transport and environment protection by 2018.

"The digital economy is a driver of social and economic development in the modern world and it is able to quickly increase the country's GDP," the prime minister said.

He said that the introduction of the digital economy principles has allowed the countries such as Estonia, Israel, Ireland and Sweden to make a breakthrough equaling to 12-20% of GDP of these countries.