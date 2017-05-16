Ukraine imposes sanctions on Dulber, Nyzhnyaya Oreanda health resorts in Crimea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday imposed special economic sanctions against 26 health reports in Crimea, including the Dulber and Nyzhnyaya Oreanda resorts (both based in Yalta).

According to decree No. 133 dated May 15 signed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the list of one-year sanctions includes federal enterprises of Defense Ministry of Russia - Military health resort Crimea (Alushta) and Feodosia military health resort.

In addition, the sanctions were imposed on some health resorts of Ukrainian ministries and agencies that were re-registered under Russian law: the Chornomorie, Yevpatoria, Parus of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Alupka, Sokol, Burevisnyk, Ratnyk, Smarahdovy health resorts belonged to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, Saky central military clinical health resort of the Defense Ministry, Dnipro of the Income and Tax Ministry of Ukraine, Pryberezhny of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other health resorts.

Sanctions have been imposed for one year for the companies listed and involve the freezing of assets, a temporary restriction of the right to use property, restriction of trading operations, prohibition of moving capital outside of Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, annulment or suspension of licenses and other authorizations.