Yanukovych awaiting Rostov court's summons to attend high treason trial via videoconference

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is expecting a summons from Rostov-on-Don's court to attend a preliminary hearing in the high treason case at Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court on May 18 by videoconference.

"I am expecting a summons from a Rostov court to attend the hearing by videoconference as in November 2016," Yanukovych said in a statement that Yuriy Kirasir, spokesman for Yanukovych's son Oleksandr, posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Now I will be able, as part of the judicial proceedings at the Obolonsky District Court, to personally interrogate [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko, [National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr] Turchynov, [former Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatseniuk, [Prosecutor General Yuriy] Lutsenko, [Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy] Parubiy and other organizers of the coup," the former Ukrainian president said.

Yanukovych said he had already prepared all of his questions for them.

It was reported that Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court had adjourned its preparatory session as part of Viktor Yanukovych's high treason trial until 10:00 a.m. on May 18, after ruling on May 4, 2017 partially in favor of the Yanukovych defense team's request on organizing a videoconference with him.