Ukraine to develop mechanism to apply sanctions to Russian entities threatening Ukraine's info, cyber security

The Ukrainian Security Service and the Cabinet have been instructed to work out a mechanism to implement special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) with regard to Russian legal entities whose operations pose a threat to Ukraine's information and cyber security.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued an executive order enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision dated April 28 to impose sanctions on 468 legal entities, the NSDC press service said.

The legal entities facing Ukraine's sanctions include "legal entities of the Russian Federation whose activities pose a threat to Ukraine's information and cyber security."

"The Ukrainian Cabinet of ministers and Security Service have been instructed to develop a mechanism together with the National Bank of Ukraine to ensure the implementation of this decision," it said.