Facts

15:35 16.05.2017

Ukraine to develop mechanism to apply sanctions to Russian entities threatening Ukraine's info, cyber security

The Ukrainian Security Service and the Cabinet have been instructed to work out a mechanism to implement special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) with regard to Russian legal entities whose operations pose a threat to Ukraine's information and cyber security.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued an executive order enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision dated April 28 to impose sanctions on 468 legal entities, the NSDC press service said.

The legal entities facing Ukraine's sanctions include "legal entities of the Russian Federation whose activities pose a threat to Ukraine's information and cyber security."

"The Ukrainian Cabinet of ministers and Security Service have been instructed to develop a mechanism together with the National Bank of Ukraine to ensure the implementation of this decision," it said.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine bans access to all Yandex services for 3 yrs

Ukraine's updated sanction list includes over 1,200 individuals

Ukraine imposes sanctions against NTV Plus, Zvezda, REN TV, RBC, other Russian media for 3 years

Ukraine imposes sanctions against NTV Plus, Zvezda, REN TV, RBC, other Russian media for 3 years

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on renewal of sanctions against certain individuals, companies

LATEST

Yanukovych awaiting Rostov court's summons to attend high treason trial via videoconference

Israel could help Ukraine in security, defense issues

Rada terminates parliament deputy Artemenko's mandate

Ukrainians with Russian passports not to be able to use visa-free regime with EU

Poroshenko to hold consultations with G7 on situation in Donbas

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Брюки мужские
ADVERTISING