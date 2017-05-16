Ukraine's updated sanction list includes over 1,200 individuals

Some 1,228 citizens of Ukraine, Russia and other countries have been put on the list of individuals who fall under sanctions by a resolution of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This information was posted on the Ukrainian president's website on Tuesday in the annex to president decree No. 133/2017 dated May 15, 2017 on the enactment of the resolution by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Previous time the president updated and extended the sanction lists approved by the NSDC on October 17, 2016. Then 682 individuals and 271 legal entities were put on the list.

In addition, sanctions against other 17 people, including the director general of the Channel One television company, Konstantin Ernst; the editor-in-chief of the Novorus.info website, Andrei Surkov; the owner of the Pravda.Ru holding company, Vadim Gorshenin; the general director of the TASS news agency, Sergei Mikhailov; a former general director of the LifeNews television channel, Ashot Gabrelyanov; and the editor-in-chief of the Russia Today television channel, Margarita Simonyan were introduced on May 27, 2016 for a year. These persons also appear on the current sanctions list.

Also, individuals who fall under sanctions include Russian citizens involved in the occupation of Crimea, financing and support of illegal armed formations operating in Donbas. These people include Russian lawmakers of various levels, including the State Duma, and officials of various ranks and categories, as well as public and political figures and businessmen.

In addition, the list include a number of citizens of foreign countries who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (Crimea, some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions) in violation of Ukrainian law, including some political and public figures, cultural figures and media representatives.

The list also includes members of illegal armed groups, including both foreigners and Ukrainian citizens.