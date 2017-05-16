Facts

13:31 16.05.2017

Ukraine imposes sanctions against NTV Plus, Zvezda, REN TV, RBC, other Russian media for 3 years

Ukraine has imposed sanctions for a period of three years against a number of Russian media organizers.

The sanctions were imposed against TV companies TV Center, RBC, NTV Plus, Zvezda, TNT, Moscow Media, Rossiya Segodnya, REN TV and other media in line with a decree signed by President Petro Poroshenko, which enacted a resolution of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The decree was signed on May 15 and published on the presidential website on May 16. It comes into effect on the date of its publication.

The assets of these companies are blocked, their economic and financial obligations are suspended and telecommunications services or the use of public telecommunications networks are restricted, suspended or terminated.

