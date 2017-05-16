Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on renewal of sanctions against certain individuals, companies

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree enacting a resolution by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The decree was signed on May 15 and published on the presidential website on May 16. It comes into force on the date of its publication.

The NSDC resolution dated April 28 extends and applies personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (resolution No. 288-r dated April 26, 2017), the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine.

Ukraine's sanctions list includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities.

The sanctions are introduced in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, its financing terrorism in Ukraine, which resulted in the occupation of a part of the country, numerous casualties, actual and potential threats to the national interests, national security and sovereignty of Ukraine.