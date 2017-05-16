Facts

10:20 16.05.2017

Poroshenko to hold consultations with G7 on situation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said he is going to hold consultations with the G7 leaders in the near future regarding the situation in Donbas.

"We will not give them (Russia) any chance, we are resolutely carrying out reforms inside the country, and on the foreign arena I'm going to hold consultations with the leaders of the G7 sometime soon," he said during a TV linkup from Malta on the ICTV channel.

Poroshenko said he will begin these consultations with a visit to Germany on May 20, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Today she has met with the new president of France [Emmanuel] Macron and we will very carefully discuss the coordination of our actions. Telephone conversations and meetings with other leaders of the G7 are also scheduled," Poroshenko said.

IMPORTANT

Russia to try to influence Ukraine through cyber warfare – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss pressure on Russia, European integration and Germany's assistance in reforms

Military parade to be held in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day

Kyiv insists on immediate approval of lists of prisoners, specification of date of their release

Court releases Eurovision prankster on own recognizance

LATEST

Poroshenko to initiate extension of EU sanctions against Russia for 12 months

Poroshenko says too early to talk about second presidential term

Relevant Minsk subgroup considers tentative results of prisoner lists verification in eastern Ukraine - Sajdik

Netanyahu accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – Groysman

Ukraine's participation in EU strategy on cyber security could be agreed during year - Klimkin

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
принтер для печати самоклеящихся этикеток
ADVERTISING