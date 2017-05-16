Poroshenko to hold consultations with G7 on situation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said he is going to hold consultations with the G7 leaders in the near future regarding the situation in Donbas.

"We will not give them (Russia) any chance, we are resolutely carrying out reforms inside the country, and on the foreign arena I'm going to hold consultations with the leaders of the G7 sometime soon," he said during a TV linkup from Malta on the ICTV channel.

Poroshenko said he will begin these consultations with a visit to Germany on May 20, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Today she has met with the new president of France [Emmanuel] Macron and we will very carefully discuss the coordination of our actions. Telephone conversations and meetings with other leaders of the G7 are also scheduled," Poroshenko said.