Poroshenko to initiate extension of EU sanctions against Russia for 12 months

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has again announced that he will initiate the extension of sanctions by the EU against Russia not for six, but for twelve months.

"I will raise the issue of extending the sanctions not for six but for twelve months, we will do everything to motivate Russia to come to the negotiating table, to comply with the Minsk agreements, to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian territory and to stop the aggression," Poroshenko said during a TV linkup from Malta on the ICTV channel.