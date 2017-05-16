Facts

10:04 16.05.2017

Poroshenko to initiate extension of EU sanctions against Russia for 12 months

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has again announced that he will initiate the extension of sanctions by the EU against Russia not for six, but for twelve months.

"I will raise the issue of extending the sanctions not for six but for twelve months, we will do everything to motivate Russia to come to the negotiating table, to comply with the Minsk agreements, to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian territory and to stop the aggression," Poroshenko said during a TV linkup from Malta on the ICTV channel.

IMPORTANT

Russia to try to influence Ukraine through cyber warfare – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss pressure on Russia, European integration and Germany's assistance in reforms

Military parade to be held in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day

Kyiv insists on immediate approval of lists of prisoners, specification of date of their release

Court releases Eurovision prankster on own recognizance

LATEST

Poroshenko to hold consultations with G7 on situation in Donbas

Poroshenko says too early to talk about second presidential term

Relevant Minsk subgroup considers tentative results of prisoner lists verification in eastern Ukraine - Sajdik

Netanyahu accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – Groysman

Ukraine's participation in EU strategy on cyber security could be agreed during year - Klimkin

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
корпус
ADVERTISING