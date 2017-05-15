Facts

16:56 15.05.2017

Court releases Eurovision prankster on own recognizance

Kyiv's Dniprovsky District court has released Vitaliy Sediuk on his own recognizance for 60 days. Sediuk is the prankster who mooned the audience attending the Eurovision 2017 final in Kyiv on Saturday.

The ruling was read aloud in court.

"The investigating judges rules as follows: to uphold the motion of the prosecutor … and release Sediuk on his own recognizance."

Sediuk is required to appear in court when summoned, either by the court or state prosecutors. He must also turn over his passport and other documents necessary to leave Ukraine, as well as inform the court where he will reside. The measures will remain in force for 60 days, until July 12.

Sediuk on the night of May 14 during the performance of Ukrainian singer Jamala at the final of Eurovision 2017 jumped up on state wrapped in an Australian flag and dropped his pants. Jamala did not pay attention, but security personnel quickly removed him from the stage and turned him over to police.

Sediuk was born in 1988 and resides in Boryspil, Kyiv region. He has staged similar stunts involving international celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Adele, Madonna, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and others.

Interfax-Ukraine



