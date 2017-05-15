Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 49 times on Sunday

Kyiv has reported 49 ceasefire breaches by militants on Sunday, six Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters said.

Twenty shelling incidents were observed in the Mariupol sector; Vodiane came under attack of 82mm and 120mm mortars; small arms were fired in Shyrokyne, Hnutove and Novotroitske; grenade launchers and heavy machineguns were used in Pavlopil; and infantry fighting vehicle weapons were engaged in Talakivka, the headquarters said.

Nine truce breaches were seen in the Luhansk sector, the ATO headquarters said. Ukrainian government forces' positions were shelled by an 82mm mortar near Troyitske, and heavy machineguns were fired in the vicinity of Stanytsia Luhanska and Valuiske.

In the Donetsk sector, 82mm and 120mm mortars and lighter weapons were fired upon Avdiyivka and its suburbs. Luhanske came under attack of 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms; and heavy machineguns and small arms were used in Novhorodske, the headquarters said.