15:41 15.05.2017

EU foreign ministers support prolongation of sanctions against Russia – Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the EU member-stated during a meeting with him have declared their commitment to continue pressure on Russia and extend the sanctions.

"We had a very meaningful meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union, which was very informative. We had time to discuss security issues with very powerful messages on Ukraine, on support and continued pressure on Russia. All those present at the meeting clearly support the need to continue consistent pressure and the continuation of sanctions," Klimkin told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

"We talked about how we should react to Russia's recent actions in the occupied Donbas, we talked about how we should react to the latest deterioration of the security situation, and the death of civilians," he added.

Klimkin noted that the EU's support "has been and remains fundamental for Ukraine so that the country could establish itself as a European and democratic state" and the EU's pressure on Russia through extending the sanctions is very important.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

