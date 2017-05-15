Deputy PM for European integration hopes Ukraine-EU Association ratification to end by late May

The decision to finish the ratification of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement could be made by the end of May 2017, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"We need that the Association Agreement finally takes effect. We hope that the positive decision of the Senate of the Netherlands on the issue will be by the end of this month. We would finally get rid of this challenge," she told reporters on Sunday.

She also said that after the completion of the ratification the EU and Ukraine would work on expanding the opportunities in trade.

"We have many opportunities we are using now, but Ukraine and the EU have additional opportunities. We are holding talks with our partners in the EU… After this [the ratification of the Association Agreement] we would be able to speak about additional trade preferences and continue moving towards free traveling not only for people, but also moving goods, services and capital. I think that we would manage to draw up these tools and the EU would be ready to make steps towards us," she said.

As reported, the upper house of the parliament of the Netherlands (Senate) proposes to hold debates on the issue of ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on May 23. The lower chamber of the Dutch Parliament - the House of Representatives - on February 23 officially confirmed the ratification of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.