Eurovision head thanks Ukraine for flawless organization of contest

Jon Ola Sand, the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, praised Ukraine for the high level of organization of the 2017 contest held in Kyiv, the Ukrainian presidential website said on Monday.

During a meeting between the organizers and hosts of the song contest and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Jon Ola Sand said that, while the organizers have some issues or complaints every year relating to transport, logistics, or other aspects, the Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv was organized flawlessly. The organizers did not have any problems and Ukraine organized everything at the highest level, he said.

Pavlo Hrytsak, a member of the EBU administrative council, also thanked Poroshenko for the excellent organization of the contest, adding that wonderful work had been done for all journalists, contestants and fans to feel Kyiv's hospitality and feel comfortable.

Poroshenko, for his part, said: "Despite skeptics' concerns about possible threats, I am proud that we have made this wonderful event. No one could stop us."

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Kyiv on May 9-13. Russia did not participate in it and did not broadcast it this year.