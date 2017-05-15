Poroshenko satisfied with PGO's work, urges public report in Rada

KYIV. May 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the head of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Yuriy Lutsenko to report on his activities in parliament. The president noted the positive dynamic in the increase of criminal cases turned over to the courts.

"A year is enough time to pass before making a report about results. I hope the PGO chief briefs deputies about his work in parliament. I think there is a lot for him to report about," Poroshenko said on Sunday during a press conference in Kyiv.

Poroshenko noted the increase in criminal cases and "rather positive statistics" concerning cases involving Euromaidan, Yanukovych and corruption.