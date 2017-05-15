Poroshenko discusses release of Ukrainian hostages, including journalist Sushchenko, with Putin by phone

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a press conference on Sunday said that he had discussed the issue of releasing Ukrainian hostages jailed in the Russian Federation, including journalist Roman Sushchenko.

"My last telephone conversation with Putin was devoted only to hostages being held in Russia, including my request for the immediate release of Sushchenko from Russian prison," Poroshenko said in Kyiv during a press conference.

As earlier reported, Russian security agents arrested Sushchenko "for carrying out espionage activities" in Moscow on October 3, 2016. He has been charged pursuant to Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). Sushchenko rejects the charges against him.