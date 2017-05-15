Facts

12:27 15.05.2017

Poroshenko discusses release of Ukrainian hostages, including journalist Sushchenko, with Putin by phone

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a press conference on Sunday said that he had discussed the issue of releasing Ukrainian hostages jailed in the Russian Federation, including journalist Roman Sushchenko.

"My last telephone conversation with Putin was devoted only to hostages being held in Russia, including my request for the immediate release of Sushchenko from Russian prison," Poroshenko said in Kyiv during a press conference.

As earlier reported, Russian security agents arrested Sushchenko "for carrying out espionage activities" in Moscow on October 3, 2016. He has been charged pursuant to Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). Sushchenko rejects the charges against him.

IMPORTANT

Eurovision head thanks Ukraine for flawless organization of contest

Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

LATEST

Poroshenko ready to amend Constitution on Crimean Tatar autonomy

Poroshenko satisfied with PGO's work, urges public report in Rada

Ustymenko summoned for questioning in Sheremet assassination case

U.S. special rep for coordinating actions with Ukraine to be appointed in near future – Poroshenko

Opposition Bloc calls on world community to raise issue of attempts to physically eliminate opposition in Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Товары для кошек
ADVERTISING