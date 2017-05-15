Facts

11:57 15.05.2017

U.S. special rep for coordinating actions with Ukraine to be appointed in near future – Poroshenko

A special representative of the United States of America will be chosen in the near future to coordinate actions with the Ukrainian state, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"I can emphasize that in the near future it is planned to choose a special representative of the United States, which will be responsible for coordinating actions with Ukraine," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, responding to a question of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Poroshenko also said that Ukraine is cooperating well with the U.S. Congress.

