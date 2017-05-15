Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

The Russian Federation hinders the drawing up of a road map for the settlement of the situation in Donbas, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said.

"I am sure that we will find mutual understanding, compromise, we will find enough arguments for the Russian Federation so that this road map be presented. The only one side who opposes this is Russia. We see no constructive steps," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, responding to a question of the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the future of the Normandy format for settling the situation in Donbas.

Poroshenko said that Ukraine emphasizes the need to compile and approve the 'road map' of the Minsk process.