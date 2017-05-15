Facts

11:53 15.05.2017

Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

The Russian Federation hinders the drawing up of a road map for the settlement of the situation in Donbas, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said.

"I am sure that we will find mutual understanding, compromise, we will find enough arguments for the Russian Federation so that this road map be presented. The only one side who opposes this is Russia. We see no constructive steps," the president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, responding to a question of the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the future of the Normandy format for settling the situation in Donbas.

Poroshenko said that Ukraine emphasizes the need to compile and approve the 'road map' of the Minsk process.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

Eurovision 2017 Results. Table.

Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

LATEST

Opposition Bloc calls on world community to raise issue of attempts to physically eliminate opposition in Ukraine

No progress in releasing hostages is one more argument for continuing Russia sanctions

Poroshenko to address Rada in early autumn

Poroshenko claims all captives interrogated by Ukrainian side refuse to return to self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Poroshenko rejects idea of Ukraine's cutting Donbas loose

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Кроссовки, кеды женские на price.ua
ADVERTISING