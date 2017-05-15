Opposition Bloc calls on world community to raise issue of attempts to physically eliminate opposition in Ukraine

Foreign missions and human rights organizations must raise, at the international level, the issue of attempts to physically eliminate the opposition in Ukraine, the Opposition Bloc Party says.

"During this night the Opposition Bloc offices in Kamyanske (Dniprodzerzhynsk) and Kryvy Rih were torched, earlier there was arson in Dnipro and an assault on the party's Chernivsti town leader. We consider this an attack on democracy with the total connivance of the authorities, and are calling on the missions of democratic countries and on international human rights organizations to use their influence on the Ukrainian government which encourages terror against the opposition," the Opposition Bloc said in a statement released on Saturday.

Radicals have launched the terror campaign against the Opposition Bloc as a revenge for its organizing of a Victory Day celebration on May 9, the party said. "This day demonstrated real support for our opposition force, having thus scared both the government and our other political opponents. Now the country has for days been watching attacks against our party activists. And the government has been encouraging these unlawful acts by giving latitude to the bandits attacking the real opposition," the statement says.

The Opposition Bloc is the only party that has consistently opposed the current Ukrainian government's policies aimed "at continuing the war, freezing salaries and pensions, increasing utility rates," the Opposition Bloc said. "This is precisely why they are encouraging attempts on the Opposition Bloc, thus trying to destroy the party physically," the statement says.

"The terror against the Opposition Bloc is an outright assault on democracy and the Ukrainians' right to defend their political position. It is an attack on the lives of people who have the audacity to speak the truth about government corruption and unprofessionalism, about the social genocide and about defending the values of millions of Ukrainians... We can see that in our country the government disregards the law by encouraging attacks on its political opponents. We are urging foreign missions and human rights organizations to raise at the international level the issue of attempts at physical elimination of the opposition with the connivance of the authorities in Ukraine," the Opposition Bloc said.