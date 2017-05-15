No progress in releasing hostages is one more argument for continuing Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that there is no progress in the issue of releasing hostages, which is another argument for continuing sanctions against Russia.

"The Russian position on this issue demonstrates radical unwillingness to liberate Ukrainian prisoners despite its commitments under the Minsk agreements. This is another argument for our international partners from the United States and the EU as regards the necessity to continue sanctions against Russia," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said that there is also no progress in releasing hostages illegally kept in Russia.

"As for the Russian Federation the situation is more complicated. We are permanently raising the issue at all levels. Unfortunately, we do not have progress. This is overseen directly by Russian leaders and the positive decision depends only on them," he said.