Facts

10:28 15.05.2017

Poroshenko to address Rada in early autumn

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that he will address the Verkhovna Rada with the annual message in early autumn of this year.

"The society is interested in what our future trajectory will look like in the European Union. It is clear to all that the course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration remains exactly unchanged. What the specifics and nuances of its implementation will be - I plan to justify detailed answers to these questions in early autumn in the president's annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation," Poroshenko said in Kyiv on Sunday a press conference on the occasion of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine with the European Union.

As reported, the previous message of Poroshenko to the Rada took place in September 2016.

The Verkhovna Rada's regulation provides that the parliament hears the president's annual messages about the internal and external situation of the country. In accordance with Article 167, the annual message of the Ukrainian president is announced before March 31.

On May 12, Poroshenko set up a working group that, within three months, should prepare a draft of his annual message to the Verkhovna Rada on Ukraine's internal and external situation, and approved its personnel.

