U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

The United States is ready to join the Donbas settlement process and to pressure Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"A keynote political message is the actual wish to join the pressure on Russia. There are very interesting ideas, but I can tell you about them later, upon coordination with every one of our partners. Any issues need to be coordinated with Germany and the new French president," Klimkin said in an interview aired by the TSN. Tyzhden television program after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

The United States has levers of influence, which should be used together with the EU and other G7 countries, the Ukrainian foreign minister said. "It could be real political messages. Of course, there are also economic levers of influence and sanctions, these are just one of the options," he said.

One may speak about the strengthening of the international component in Donbas and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, as well as the creation of another mission "that will actually control the occupied Donbas territory," Klimkin said.