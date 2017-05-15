Poroshenko rejects idea of Ukraine's cutting Donbas loose

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has maintained that he does not share the idea of relinquishing the territories currently not controlled by Kyiv in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"I hear some proposals. The proposals are: "Let us cut this land off "; "Let us give it to Putin as a present"; "Let us build up a wall"; "Let us forget about Donbas", because we are never going to get it back, they say," Poroshenko said at a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

"They and I, we have different paths to follow. End of story," Poroshenko said.