Facts

09:51 15.05.2017

Poroshenko rejects idea of Ukraine's cutting Donbas loose

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has maintained that he does not share the idea of relinquishing the territories currently not controlled by Kyiv in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"I hear some proposals. The proposals are: "Let us cut this land off "; "Let us give it to Putin as a present"; "Let us build up a wall"; "Let us forget about Donbas", because we are never going to get it back, they say," Poroshenko said at a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

"They and I, we have different paths to follow. End of story," Poroshenko said.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

Eurovision 2017 Results. Table.

Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

LATEST

Poroshenko claims all captives interrogated by Ukrainian side refuse to return to self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Poroshenko to sign bill on state guarantee of individuals' deposits

Legal proceedings in Yanukovych case should be transparent - Poroshenko

Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

Appeals court okays in absentia investigation of ex-finance minister Kolobov

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5655.html
ADVERTISING