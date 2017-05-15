Facts

09:46 15.05.2017

Poroshenko to sign bill on state guarantee of individuals' deposits

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has promised to sign the bill amending the law on banks and banking operations regarding guaranteeing deposits of individuals by the state (No. 5553).

"We have tried to thoroughly calculate possible risks linked to the signing and enacting the bill on guaranteeing deposits at PrivatBank. The bill will be signed. I would not veto it. Nothing is threatening the depositors," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko to discuss Normandy format in Berlin next week

U.S. ready to pressure Russia into Donbas settlement, there are very interesting ideas to this end - Klimkin

U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

Eurovision 2017 Results. Table.

Entrant from Portugal wins Eurovision 2017

LATEST

Poroshenko claims all captives interrogated by Ukrainian side refuse to return to self-proclaimed Donbas republics

Poroshenko rejects idea of Ukraine's cutting Donbas loose

Legal proceedings in Yanukovych case should be transparent - Poroshenko

Trump says he called parties on peace at meetings with Ukrainian, Russian FMs

Appeals court okays in absentia investigation of ex-finance minister Kolobov

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
туфли мужские в интернет магазинах price.ua
ADVERTISING