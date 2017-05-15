Poroshenko to sign bill on state guarantee of individuals' deposits

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has promised to sign the bill amending the law on banks and banking operations regarding guaranteeing deposits of individuals by the state (No. 5553).

"We have tried to thoroughly calculate possible risks linked to the signing and enacting the bill on guaranteeing deposits at PrivatBank. The bill will be signed. I would not veto it. Nothing is threatening the depositors," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.