U.S. engaged in Normandy Format

The United States is already taking part in the Normandy Format (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) and will continue working in it, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"I want to clear up any kind of discussions that it would be more efficient for us to have the U.S. engaged in the Normandy Format. I emphasize: they [the Americans] were engaged all the time, including the time under the previous administration, and they will be, because family names changed but there was [always] a certain diplomat, with the rank of Ambassador, who was completely aware of all the content of the Normandy Format talks and they were coordinated with our American partners," Poroshenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday in response to a question asked by Kyiv-based Interfax agency.

Poroshenko said he counts on an effective support of Ukraine on the part of the U.S.

He also said he is convinced that the Normandy Format will be discussed during Emmanuel Macron's first foreign visit as a French president, the visit to Germany, where Macron is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, Poroshenko went on to claim that Russia obstructs the drafting of a roadmap on the Donbas settlement.

"I am sure that we will find common ground, a compromise, will find enough arguments for the Russian Federation for this roadmap to be presented. Russia is the only one to obstruct this. We can see no constructive steps," Poroshenko said.