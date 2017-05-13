Facts

15:12 13.05.2017

Poroshenko to visit Strasbourg on May 17

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a working visit to Strasbourg, France, on May 17.

He will participate in an official ceremony when the President of the European Parliament and the representative of the Maltese presidency of the Council of the EU will sign a legislative decision to introduce the EU visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens, Poroshenko's press service reported.

As part of his visit, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and the leaders of key EP factions.

As was reported earlier, Poroshenko is also scheduled to visit the Republic of Malta on May 16-17.

