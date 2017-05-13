Crimean Prosecutor's Office intends to finish this year inquiry into deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Kyiv-based) in 2017 will complete an investigation into the criminal proceedings on the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people by the Soviet authorities in May 1944; now the demographic expertise is being conducted into this case, the Crimean prosecutor Gunduz Mamedov has said.

"We are investigating the criminal proceedings on the fact of forced resettlement by representatives of the government bodies of the Soviet Union in May-July 1944 when more than 255,000 representatives of the Crimean Tatar people from the territory of the Crimean Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic were resettled in places not suitable for living," Mamedov said in the air of Krim. Realii (Crimea. Realities) Radio station.

According to the prosecutor, now the demographic expertise is being conducted under this case in order to establish the number of evicted people.

"The case, of course, has its own specifics. The main thing is that 70 years have passed since that time. The basic written documents turned out to be in the territory of other states. There is a need to establish a large number of victims and witnesses. In order to determine the number of evicted people in 1944, we scheduled a demographic examination. I think that the examination will be completed soon. This year we will finish this case," Mamedov said.

In May 2016, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea informed of a pretrial investigation into the criminal proceedings in connection with the forced deportation of the Crimean Tatar people and representatives of other national groups from the territory of the former Crimean ASSR in 1944. This fact is investigated under Part 1 of Article 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (genocide).

May 18 is a Day of memory of victims of deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea. On this day in 1944 the first echelon of the Crimean Tatars was sent from the peninsula to Central Asia. In total, more than 180,000 people were deported.