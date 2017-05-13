Facts

13:32 13.05.2017

International antiterrorist drills slated n Odesa region on May 15-25

International anti-terrorist exercises will be held in Odesa region (Chornomorsk, Reni and adjacent territories) on May 15-25.

Antiterrorist Center under the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with the participation of the police, the National Guard, the State Emergency Service, border guards of the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine organize the military drills, the press center of the SBU reported on Saturday.

Military exercises will be carried out in conditions that are as close as possible to the real ones.

"The Security Service of Ukraine calls on residents living in the area of conducting exercises to stay calm," a message says.

