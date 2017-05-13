Facts

12:51 13.05.2017

Poroshenko to visit Malta on May 16-17

On May 16-17, 2017, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will make the first state visit to the Republic of Malta in the history of bilateral relations.

Poroshenko's meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Malta, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Republic of Malta, are scheduled during his visit to Malta, which is currently presiding in the EU, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

It is also planned to sign a number of bilateral documents, which will contribute to the intensification of cooperation between Ukraine and Malta in various fields.

