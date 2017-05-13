Facts

11:15 13.05.2017

SBU hopes to strengthen cooperation with U.S. on countering terrorism, fighting cyber threats

Ukraines SBU Security Service has hosted a meeting of the leadership of the Ukrainian special service with representatives of the U.S. Congress headed by Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul.

"The parties discussed the issues of countering terrorism, combating cyber threats from the Russian side and the prospects for strengthening cooperation in these areas," the SBU press center reported.

The SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak said that the United States is one of the few countries that does not need to be convinced that events in Ukraine are not an internal conflict, but a war.

"Under conditions of continuing aggression, the SBU was forced to expand its functions, turning into a "belligerent intelligence service," whose employees are permanently stationed in the ATO zone," a report says.

In turn, the U.S. congressmen assured the leadership of the SBU in its unity in matters of Ukraine's support, stressing that they continue to advocate for the territorial integrity of the state, insist on increasing financial assistance to Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Klimkin says U.S. ready to join Donbas settlement process

Informal gathering of EU FMs and Ukraine to take place in Brussels on May 15

EU not to abolish sanctions against Russia while Crimea occupied and there is war in Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 6 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

NABU receives full access to e-declaration register

LATEST

OSCE mission limits its Donbas travel for security reasons

Political will needed to establish truce in Donbas, withdraw heavy weapons - Mogherini

Trump appeals Ukraine and Russia for peace in social network

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Who Controls NBU Today and Tomorrow'

U.S. congressmen assure Poltorak in their unified stance on Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5651.html
ADVERTISING