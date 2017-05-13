SBU hopes to strengthen cooperation with U.S. on countering terrorism, fighting cyber threats

Ukraines SBU Security Service has hosted a meeting of the leadership of the Ukrainian special service with representatives of the U.S. Congress headed by Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul.

"The parties discussed the issues of countering terrorism, combating cyber threats from the Russian side and the prospects for strengthening cooperation in these areas," the SBU press center reported.

The SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak said that the United States is one of the few countries that does not need to be convinced that events in Ukraine are not an internal conflict, but a war.

"Under conditions of continuing aggression, the SBU was forced to expand its functions, turning into a "belligerent intelligence service," whose employees are permanently stationed in the ATO zone," a report says.

In turn, the U.S. congressmen assured the leadership of the SBU in its unity in matters of Ukraine's support, stressing that they continue to advocate for the territorial integrity of the state, insist on increasing financial assistance to Ukraine.