Some Latin American, Asian countries to automatically introduce visa free travel for Ukrainians following EU

After the European Union (EU) introduces a visa free regime for Ukrainian citizens some countries of Latin America and Asia would also introduce the visa free regime for the country, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"One more pleasant news: over 35 countries of Latin America and Asia that signed visa free agreements with the EU would automatically allow Ukrainians to travel to these regions," he said in an interview with 1+1 TV channel late on Thursday.

He also recalled that Ukrainians will be able to travel to Norway, Switzerland and Lichtenstein without visas.