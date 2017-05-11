One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded in ATO zone on Thursday

Since the beginning of the day in the anti-terrorist operation zone in Donbas, militants have fired 25 times at the strongholds of Ukrainian troops, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another three were injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"The situation in the ATO area remains difficult, but controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire on the strongholds of Ukrainian defenders 25 times... Since the beginning of the day, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, three more Ukrainian defenders have been wounded," reads the bulletin as of 18.00 on Thursday published on the page of the press center of the ATO headquarters on Facebook.