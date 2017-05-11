Cabinet raises charter capital of State Fund for Promotion of Youth Housing Construction by UAH 28 mln

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the charter capital of the State Fund for the Promotion of Youth Housing Construction (Kyiv) by UAH 28 million, to UAH 301.355 million.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on May 11.

The State Fund for the Promotion of Youth Housing Construction was established in 1995 and was transferred to the management of the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services under cabinet resolution No. 1357-R dated July 7, 2010. As of May 2017, the fund unites 27 regional offices in the country.

The fund uses budget money to provide long-term concessional loans for housing construction to young families (since 2002), single young people and citizens in need of better housing conditions within the framework of implementation of the relevant state programs.

The fund is also engaged in raising additional extra-budgetary resources to finance state programs of affordable housing, partial compensation and cheapening the cost of mortgage loans.