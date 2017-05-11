Facts

16:29 11.05.2017

Ukrainian PM demands May 9 incident in Dnipro be investigated, those guilty be punished

The provocations stated in the city of Dnipro during the May 9 celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II should be investigated and those responsible for them should be held to account, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"An assessment must be given to this provocation. As we know, the administration of the National Police and the Interior Ministry has made prompt personnel decisions, but it is just the beginning. We need to bring the investigation to a conclusion. We need to see that all those guilty will be brought to justice," Groysman said at a Ukrainian cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Groysman said he wanted the Interior Ministry to brief him on the matter sometime soon.

Fifteen people were taken to police stations in Dnipro on May 9 on suspicion of being involved in skirmishes during the Victory Day events.

Six policemen and eight participants in the action sought medical aid, the National Police branch for the Dnipropetrovsk region said on its website.

Police believe that clashes broke out between Socialist Party representatives and 'activists' during the procession because of the use of political symbols (flags). The district police department launched a criminal investigation on a count of hooliganism (Part 2 of Article 296 of Ukraine's Penal Code).

Following a preliminary inquiry into the incidents and provocations in Dnipro, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov signed decrees dismissing Dnipropetrovsk region police chief Ihor Repeshko, Dnipro city police department head Andriy Bidylo and his deputies in charge of public security.

